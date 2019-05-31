BOBCAT COMPANY INTRODUCES NEW UTILITY VEHICLES WITH ENHANCED PERFORMANCE AND PRODUCTIVITY

Meeting the most challenging work conditions is easier with the new 2019 Bobcat® UV34 and UV34XL diesel utility vehicles. With industry-leading specs and proven durability, the new UV34 and U34XL utility vehicles deliver reliable performance and productivity.

Bobcat Company introduces the new UV34 and UV34XL with an all-new chassis for increased durability, an enhanced suspension system, increased towing capacity and more integrated accessories.

The UV34 and UV34XL diesel utility vehicles feature high-performance, diesel engines designed to excel in harsh and challenging working conditions. In fact, it’s the same engine used in Bobcat mini track loaders. Its proven track record ensures productivity and performance every day.

Improved ride quality and comfort

The new UV34 and UV34XL utility vehicles are designed with an all new chassis that dramatically improves ground clearance and off-road capability while allowing more range of motion in the suspension for superior ride quality – a feature further enhanced with added seat padding for enhanced operator comfort. Bobcat UV34 utility vehicles offer seating for an operator and two passengers, while the extended UV34XL has room for an operator and five passengers.

With more material added to the frame, suspension components, wheel hubs and wheel bearings, Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL utility vehicles offer heightened durability. An independent rear suspension with sway bar provides improved ride quality and handling. All new shocks and springs, plus stronger drive components push through challenging jobs, boosting operator productivity without sacrificing ride quality.

Improved ride quality is also a focus of the new cab design featuring a low, wide cab opening that allows for easy entry and exit. Updated instrumentation throughout the cab makes operation more intuitive, while larger controls and gauges improve visibility and ease of use. More in-dash storage was added to the new cab design along with a flip-up seat for stowaway convenience of larger items.

Work-focused hauling and towing

The UV34 and UV34XL utility vehicles are designed with a rugged cargo box that leads the industry in size and payload capacity. The greater payload capacity allows operators to haul more, and in turn, maximize time on a jobsite, farm, acreage or grounds maintenance project. The large cargo box can be emptied manually or with an optional powered cargo box lift.

Towing capacity is increased by an impressive 500 pounds in the standard and XL utility vehicles to accommodate hauling of light-duty trailers. The industry-leading towing rating of 2,500 pounds allows the vehicle and operator to efficiently move firewood, landscaping materials, trailered watercraft and more.

Accessories

The new Bobcat utility vehicles can be customized with a variety of kits and accessories, including LED working lights, radio, brush guard and in-cab heater. A complete list of approved kits and accessories is available on Bobcat.com.