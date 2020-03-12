CANCELLED – MARCH 16 ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON BEGINNING FARMERS AND RANCHERS (ACBFR) MEETING

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of attendees, the American Farm Bureau Federation has cancelled the March 13-16 Young Farmer and Rancher Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. USDA’s Advisory Committee on Beginning Farmers and Ranchers (ACBFR) was scheduled to meet on March 16 during this conference hosted by the American Farm Bureau Federation. USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement will share news about a rescheduled ACBFR date as information becomes available.

For further information, please contact ACBeginningFarmersandRanchers@usda.gov.