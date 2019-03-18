CUSTOMERS SUBMIT SELFIES FOR CHANCE TO WIN IN TORO’S SIT2WIN SWEEPSTAKES

Selfies will score prizes for three lucky winners in Toro’s Sit2Win sweepstakes, going on now through June 3, 2019. In this promotion, customers can submit a photo of themselves sitting on a Toro® zero-turn mower with the revolutionary MyRIDE® Suspension System for a chance to win one of three top-of-the-line Toro mowers.

The promotion is designed to give customers a reason to experience Toro’s MyRIDE Suspension System, which features adjustable rear shocks, a suspended operator platform and a premium padded seat that work together to isolate bumps and vibrations and provide an ultra-cushioned ride. This one-of-a-kind technology — previously only available on commercial mowers — is now available to homeowners as well.

“To understand how comfortable the innovative MyRIDE Suspension System is, you really have to sit on it and try it for yourself,” explains Tom Werner, Toro marketing manager. “The Sit2Win giveaway is a fun way to get people to experience the comfort, and potentially win a brand-new mower in the process.”

To enter the Sit2Win sweepstakes, customers must visit a Toro dealer or retailer, take a selfie on a Toro zero-turn mower with the MyRIDE Suspension System, upload the selfie to www.toro.com/sit2win, and complete and submit the online entry form. One online entry is allowed per person, per week, during the promotion period. No purchase is necessary to win. Official sweepstakes rules with photo guidelines are available at www.toro.com/sit2win.

One Sit2Win sweepstakes winner will be drawn in April to receive a 22-inch PoweReverse™ Personal Pace® SMARTSTOW® high-wheel mower, and one winner will be drawn in May to receive a 30-inch TimeMaster® Personal Pace® mower. The grand prize, a 50-inch ® TimeCutter® MX zero-turn mower equipped with the MyRIDE Suspension System, will be awarded in June.

To learn more about Toro zero-turn mowers with the MyRIDE Suspension System, visit www.toro.com/myride. For details about the Sit2Win sweepstakes, visit www.toro.com/sit2win or your local Toro dealer.