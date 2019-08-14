ECHINACEA SOMBRERO® BAJA BURGUNDY IS AN ALL-AMERICA SELECTIONS AWARD WINNER

Darwin Perennials, the vegetative perennial brand of Ball Horticultural Company, is proud to announce it has accepted an All-America Selections (AAS) award for top performance of an herbaceous perennial for its Echinacea Sombrero® Baja Burgundy. This award is the culmination of a three-winter trialing process at sites across North America, where the variety received top marks from 24 judges.

Sombrero Baja Burgundy is notable for its sturdy, compact habit that is covered in vibrant coneflower blooms. It is hardy to USDA zone 4; AAS judges gave it high marks for overwintering during three tough winters. It attracts butterflies and birds while repelling deer. Greenhouse growers appreciate how well it bulks up for spring sales with no vernalization needed. Home gardeners love the attractive color and landscape performance that they can enjoy for many years.

“The vibrant color of our Sombrero series of Echinacea is matched by its exceptional winter hardiness and excellent garden performance,” says Leland Toering, Sales and Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “This recognition by AAS for the variety Baja Burgundy confirms the positive feedback we’ve received over the years, and builds further confidence in this series.”

“The flower color of Sombrero Baja Burgundy is without equal among coneflowers,” according to AAS. “Gardeners will enjoy prolific blooms from mid-summer until first frost. It’s also great for cut flowers!”

AAS is a non-profit plant trialing organization that promotes new varieties for the home gardener. Varieties that have been judged to have superior garden performance in impartial trials throughout North America are awarded the AAS winner designation.