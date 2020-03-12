FRIENDS OF THE FRELINGHUYSEN ARBORETUM POSTPONE EVENTS

The Friends of The Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morristown, New Jersey, have made the difficult decision to postpone their scheduled events for the remainder of March as a precautionary measure.

This includes the March 14th Macramé Workshop, the March 22nd Cooking Class with Cynthia, the March 28th Great Speaker Series lecture with Paul Meyer, and the Plant Preview talk scheduled for March 29th. Our Program Committee is working to reschedule the programs that we can but it will take a bit of time.

If you have already registered for any of these classes, there is no need to request a refund. The Friends will process a refund through PayPal or by check, depending on how your original payment was made.

Updates regarding future programming will be posted at https://www.arboretumfriends.org/.

Questions? Please contact Lisa Bencivengo at 862-325-7754 or lbencivengo@morrisparks.net