HANDS-ON ADVENTURES FOR YOUNG GARDENERS FAMILY ATTRACTIONS INCLUDE INTERACTIVE EXHIBITS WITH CRAFTS AND BUTTERFLIES AT THE 2019 PHS PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW

The 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, “Flower Power,” will offer exciting discoveries for guests and gardeners of all ages from March 2 to 10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. A longstanding tradition for thousands of families, the Flower Show is a wonderful opportunity to connect children with horticulture through imaginative exhibits and engaging experiences.

The landscape and garden displays that will inspire families with ideas for their own backyards include “Unplug & Play!” by prize-winning exhibitor Stoney Bank Nurseries and the “Garden Railway” created by the Southeastern Pennsylvania Garden Railway Society. There are many experiences for families to share at the Flower Show and engage a child’s passion for nature.

Butterflies Live!

Visitors will be welcomed inside this interactive and educational exhibit, located on the Concourse, by more than 1,000 butterflies of 20 exotic and domestic species. Guests can feed the butterflies, which flutter through the room and gently land on hands and clothing. Presented by California’s SkyRiver Butterflies exclusively for the Flower Show, the habitat will illustrate the ideal pollinator garden, as well as the benefits of our winged friends. The life cycle of butterflies and the importance of preserving their natural surroundings will be depicted as part of the exhibit. An additional ticket is required for this experience. Guests may purchase tickets onsite at the show or in advance online.

Make & Take

Families can take home their own Flower Show creations in the Make & Take area, located on the Concourse. Guests are invited to design a colorful flo wer crown, a crystal necklace, or a tie -dye planter in this joyful, hands-on craft area. Guests may purchase tickets onsite at the show or in advance online.

Garden Day

On Sunday, March 10, the Flower Show invites visitors to experience the garden power of the Greater Philadelphia region during America’s Garden Capital Day. Talks, events and giveaways will celebrate the 36 public gardens, arboreta and historic landscapes that make our region America’s Garden Capital. Stop by the America’s Garden Capital booth in the Home Gardening Hub to learn from our region’s garden experts during talks and demonstrations, get questions answered at the onsite information booth, and see local horticulturists compete in a container garden challenge. Visitors will be the first to receive the new America’s Garden Capital Passport – the exclusive guide to exploring the region’s public gardens, featuring a custom map, access to online garden itineraries, must-visit garden experiences, and pages to collect stamps and signatures from the gardens.

Teddy Bear Tea

The Teddy Bear Tea will delight children, their stuffed toys, and families on Sunday, March 10at 11:30 a.m. in the Garden Tea Room.Children are encouraged to bring their favorite Teddy or plush toy and enjoy entertainment and a delicious menu of petite, kid-friendly sandwiches and pastries. Tickets must be reserved online.

Junior Flower Show

The Junior Flower Show engages students throughout the region, from preschool to high school, in hands-on and educational horticultural projects and competitions. Participation fosters awareness of the natural environment and encourages an interest in gardening, growing and sustainability. The 2018 Junior Flower Show reached more than 4,000 children, and the “Best in Show” winners are displayed in a special exhibit at the Hamilton Horticourt. Learn more about hosting a Junior Flower Show in your school.

ABOUT THE FLOWER SHOW

The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and features stunning displays by the world’s premier floral and landscape designers. Stated in 1829 by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the Show introduces diverse and sustainable plant varieties and garden and design concepts. In addition to the major garden displays, the Flower Show hosts world-renowned competitions in horticulture and artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and demonstrations, special events, and the citywide Bloom Philly pre-Show celebration. The Flower Show has been honored as the best event in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with events such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, Tournament of Roses Parade, Indianapolis 500 Festival, and other international celebrations. For more information about the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show and to purchase tickets, visit theflowershow.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT PHS

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is a not-for-profit organization, founded in 1827, whose programs connect people with horticultural and works collaboratively to create beautiful, healthy, and sustainable communities. PHS’s best known activities include the Philadelphia Flower Show, street tree planting and maintenance, community gardening, public beautification, and the PHS Pop Up Gardens. PHS is support by Flower Show proceeds, individual members and supporters, foundations, partners and government grants. PHS programs bring together people from diverse backgrounds to engage in horticultural projects that advance social equity, environmental sustainability, and urban livability. For information and to support our work, visit PHSonline.org.