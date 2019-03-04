INSECTICIDE RECEIVES LABEL TO COMBAT SPOTTED LANTERNFLY IN 16 STATES

Nufarm Americas announced that Safari® 20 SG Insecticide has received a 2ee label for the control of spotted lanternfly in 16 states. Label recommendations include Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive plant-hopper quickly invading, and now spreading in, the northeastern US. The pest impacts more than 70 host plants and, if infested, would result in significant damage and loss to nursery operations.

Safari is approved for use in containerized and field grown (in-ground) ornamental plants in nurseries, outdoor landscapes, tree plantations and reforestation nurseries. It includes national, private and state forests and wooded areas. The label provides application alternatives that include foliar spray, media drench, soil drench or basal trunk spray.

Safari is a super-systemic insecticide with quick uptake and knockdown of tree, shrub, and herbaceous ornamental pests. It controls a broad spectrum of invasive pests including Q- and B-biotype whiteflies, emerald ash borers, mealybugs, leafhoppers, leafminers, and armored and soft scales — and now both nymph- and adult-stage spotted lanternflies.

“The spotted lanternfly may be one of the most devastating invaders the US has combatted,” shared Jason Fausey, Nufarm’s Turf & Ornamental director of technical services. “Safari’s 2ee label is a proven leader when it comes to turning the tide on costly insect invasion and an important course of action for the ornamental and nursery growers.”

