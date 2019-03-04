INTERFLORA WORLD CUP CHAMPION AT THE 2019 PHS PHILADELPHIA FLOWER SHOW ANNOUNCED

Australia’s Bart Hassam was declared the Interflora World Cup Champion at the 2019 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show on Sunday night, March 3. A jury of certified, international floral design judges determined Hassam’s awe-inspiring designs were the best among a group of world-class competitors.

On Sunday night, the Australian floral designer competed live on stage against four other finalists, hailing from Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary and Russia, in the last round of competition. First runner-up went to Russia’s Natalia Zhisko, while Tamás Mezőffy of Hungary finished third out of 23 total competitors, each of whom won national competitions to be the representative of their respective home countries. In addition to the title of Interflora World Cup Champion, Hassam received a prize of $17,000 and the well-earned respect and admiration of the international floral industry.

Held during opening weekend at the Flower Show, the FTD World Cup 2019 brought together the world’s top floral designers for an intense competition to produce breathtaking, larger-than-life floral creations from both predetermined themes and surprise packages of materials. Example challenges include creating a hand-tied bouquet demonstrating the relationship between color and light; and, fashioning a table setting for two embodying the transformative power of love through flowers. Held approximately every four to six years in a different location, the FTD World Cup returned to the U.S. for the first time since 1985.This was the first time the competition was held at the Philadelphia Flower Show. The Show’s theme this year, appropriately, is “Flower Power,” and continues at the Convention Center through March 10.

The final round of designs will be showcased in the center of the Flower Show’s Entrance Garden. Footage from the competition, Hassam’s winning designs and those from all 23 competitors will also be displayed throughout the duration of the Show, so visitors can experience the thrill of the competition and marvel at these remarkable creations all week.

