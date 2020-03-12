JOIN THE PASSIONATE TEAM THAT ENFORCES THE USDA NATIONAL ORGANIC STANDARDS

The USDA National Organic Program (NOP) oversees the dynamic, growing organic industry. This small federal program has a big impact on farmers, businesses and consumers, enforcing the organic standards to continually strengthen trust in the USDA organic seal.

We are recruiting professionals with specialized experience to help us oversee sophisticated supply chains that operate around the world. Specifically, we are seeking people with expertise in agricultural economics, with strong quantitative skills and agricultural knowledge. This is a great opportunity for junior to mid-career professionals with relevant education. People with advanced degrees (Master’s or Ph.D.) in a related field may qualify for this position.

These specialists will complete a wide range of projects designed to analyze trade dynamics and organic agriculture trends, and to take enforcement actions where needed to protect the market and prevent fraud.

Deadline for Applications: March 18, 2020.

Apply Early! The job will close when 75 applications have been received, which may be sooner than the deadline. We anticipate hiring multiple people for these Washington D.C. based positions. Relocation will be paid.

Apply online through www.usajobs.gov by searching for Announcement Number DE-10745288-20-NO