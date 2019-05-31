MILLER & WOODRUFF TO LEAD FLOWER TRENDS FORECAST 2020

Helen Miller, AIFD, CAFA, CF and Derek Woodruff, AIFD, CFD, CF, PFCI will head research for IFD Flower Trends Forecast 2020. The annual forecast of cut flower trends identifies key changes in consumer preferences for flowers and floral décor. Published since 2009 by International Floral Distributors (IFD), the Flower Trends Forecast studies consumer buying patterns providing insight into how to best adjust to evolving consumer inclinations. IFD Flower Trends Forecast will be released October 1, 2019 and a trend reveal program is scheduled at the Society of American Florists Convention, SAF Amelia Island September

18-21, 2019.

“By focusing on what is trending now in fashion, home interiors, food and consumer buying habits, it gives us a better idea of what is coming down the pipeline in the floral industry,” shared Derek Woodruff. ” Keeping abreast of these current trends and developments, that filter down towards the floral industry, can direct the purchasing and planning for your business,” added Helen Miller. The trends are not just limited to what to offer consumers but increasingly include how to engage and attract consumers. To grow a business, one must be effective in all areas of your customers’ experience and the IFD Flower Trends Forecast provides information to unravel today’s consumer.

Consumers are more connected today and their preferences for flowers and floral décor change faster than ever before. Adjusting product offering is now a continual process. Knowing what flowers, design styles and color palettes will be trending in 2020 helps to plan how to adjust. The research by Derek and Helen shares what consumers are asking for more of in their floral purchase selections. The Floral & Design Trend Book for Flower Trends Forecast 2020 will be available online and at IFD Distributor locations across the country in October. Visit www.FlowerTrendsForecast.com for a complete list of IFD Distributor locations.

Helen Miller, AIFD, CAFA, CF is an active AIFD member and is a member of Teleflora’s Education Specialists. Helen owns Flowers & Such in Adrian, Michigan and her work can be seen in many leading design publications including Floral Management, Florists Review, and The Knot. Derek Woodruff, AIFD, CFD, CF, PFCI is a two-time winner of AIFD’s Bobbi Cup and the Michigan Floral Association Designer of the Year. Derek has been a regular presenter at SAF’s Profit Blasts and presented trends at the WFFSA Floral Distribution Conference in 2018. Derek operates Floral Underground in Traverse City, Michigan.

IFD Flower Trends Forecast includes the types of flowers, colors of flowers, the floral design styles, bridal bouquet styles, decorating accessories and color palettes of the top emerging trends. The annual Floral & Design Trend Book and videos detailing the emerging themes, bridal bouquets, flowers and styles are released throughout the year at www.FlowerTrendsForecast.com. The annual project is a partnership with the Produce Marketing Association and is made possible with the support of leading industry partners; Accent Décor, Ball SB, Candle Artisans, Design Master, Dummen Orange, Elite Flower, Equiflor, Knud Nielsen, Pete Garcia, Rosa Flora, Smithers-Oasis, Sun Valley Flower Farm, Syndicate Sales and Wm F Puckett.

About International Floral Distributors, Inc. Flower Trends Forecast is published by International Floral Distributors, Inc (IFD). IFD is a consortium of floral distributors with 59 locations across the United States providing quality fresh flowers and florist supplies to florists and event floral specialists. IFD is owned by 18 floral distributors who are dedicated to serving the unique needs of companies that specialize in floral products. For more information about IFD visit www.ifd-inc.org.