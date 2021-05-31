NATIONAL LINKS TRUST ENTERS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH TORO

The Toro Company and Toro distributor, Turf Equipment and Supply Company, have finalized a 20-year agreement as the exclusive turf maintenance and irrigation equipment supplier for the National Links Trust (NLT) in Washington D.C. The agreement with National Links Trust, Toro and Turf Equipment and Supply Company, will start in 2021 and extend through 2041, providing irrigation solutions and maintenance equipment for golf operations at Rock Creek Park, Langston and East Potomac Park properties.

“We’re excited to partner with the National Links Trust to back its unique mission,” says Brad Hamilton, Group Vice President, Commercial, International, Ventrac and Irrigation Businesses for The Toro Company. “Toro is committed to growing the game of golf, and we’re thrilled to support the NLT as it works to create and maintain exquisite, accessible golf facilities for all.”

The National Links Trust, a 501(C)(3) non-profit, works to protect and promote accessible, affordable and engaging municipal golf courses to positively impact local communities across the U.S. It’s first project is focused on improving the golf courses and facilities at three municipal courses in Washington D.C., including East Potomac Park, Langston and Rock Creek.

“Partnering with the National Links Trust to help maintain and irrigate these historic municipal golf courses in our nation’s capital is an honor,” says Lance Ernst, Vice President of Turf Equipment and Supply Company. “We are proud to deliver the high-performing equipment, precision irrigation and dedicated customer care required to bring these golf courses back to their true glory.”

The NLT’s mission is to both honor the past while creating a bright future for these courses. With a goal of ensuring golf is affordable and accessible to anyone with a desire to play, it also emphasizes that a well maintained and environmentally sound course is beneficial to everyone, golfer and non-golfers alike.

“Each of the municipal courses the National Links Trust is currently focusing on enhancing has a rich and storied history,” says Will Smith, Co-founder, NLT. “The NLT considers it a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rehabilitate these facilities, and we’re excited to enter into this agreement with Toro and Turf Equipment and Supply Company to ensure we can help these courses achieve their full potential.”

The NLT has also partnered with Troon, the world’s largest golf management company, to manage operations and to collaborate on the upcoming golf course renovations. Troon’s Honours Golf division provides golf operations, agronomy, retail, sales and marketing, and varying food and beverage services at the three properties.

“We are very pleased to welcome Toro, Troon’s longtime maintenance and irrigation equipment partner, to the team,” said Matt Hurley, President of Troon’s Honours Golf division. “Toro’s industry-leading equipment and expertise will be vital as we work together with the National Links Trust to rejuvenate these three historic golf courses. Each partner in this project is wholly committed to bringing quality, affordable and accessible golf to the D.C. area.”

For more information about the agreement, please direct questions to Toro. Details about Toro’s full range of golf industry products are available at toro.com. For additional information about Turf and Equipment Supply Company, see turf-equipment.com and to learn more about the National Links Trust, please visit nationallinkstrust.com.