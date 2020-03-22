NEW JERSEY LANDSCAPE INDUSTRY RECEIVES PERMISSION TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS

The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) has received clarification on Governor Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 107.

The association received an email from the Governor’s Office and New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher stating that landscapers and outdoor work (like construction) are allowed to continue operating.

The company must limit any and all office personnel, and workers must practice social distancing.

*This essential businesses status is subject to change.

Learn more at www.njlca.org or https://covid19.nj.gov/