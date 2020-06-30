NEW MT100 MINI TRACK LOADER FROM BOBCAT COMPANY DELIVERS GREATER RATED OPERATING CAPACITY, INCREASED LIFTING PERFORMANCE FOR PEAK PRODUCTIVITY

As the global leader in compact equipment, Bobcat Company is enhancing its industry-leading equipment and providing new and innovative designs, along with innovative technologies, to meet its customers’ changing needs. Bobcat is expanding its product offering with the new Bobcat® MT100 mini track loader.

Powered by a dependable, durable Tier 4 diesel engine and efficient hydraulic system, the new mini track loader delivers fast cycle times, strong breakout force and excellent pushing ability. The MT100 has a rated operating capacity of 1,000 pounds and comes standard with removable counterweights, which can be mounted in the undercarriage or at the rear of the machine on the uprights, to increase lifting performance. Plus, the MT100 is equipped with a completely new, more durable undercarriage that requires no daily maintenance.

At just 36 inches wide with standard narrow tracks, the new MT100 mini track loader offers an ideal combination of an easy-to-use machine in a less-intimidating size. The new mini track loader is ideal for digging, trenching, backfilling and moving material in tight-fitting jobsites. This machine is a powerful, reliable replacement for manual labor and wheelbarrows in tight areas where larger equipment won’t fit.

Two attachment interfaces

Make quick work of grading, backfilling, digging holes, hauling and loading materials with two attachment interfaces available on the new MT100. The new mini track loader features the exclusive Bob-Tach® attachment mounting system which makes it simple to put a wide assortment of Bobcat attachments on the machine. The Bob-Tach system uses an over-center latch mechanism and wear-compensating pins to make proper attachment-to-carrier fitment a given from the first exchange to the last.

The MT100 also features Bobcat Common Industry Interface design which offers operators the ability to exchange attachments as jobs change. Combining over-center latches with pin-on design provides simple and confident attachment-to-carrier connection.

Easy serviceability

Time is valuable, especially when servicing compact equipment. The MT100 has a completely new, more durable undercarriage that requires no daily maintenance. The rollers are permanently sealed and constantly bathed in oil for permanent lubrication. The surfaces of rollers and idlers are heat treated to minimize the wear and tear of typical use and further extend the life of the track system.

Plus, the Bobcat MT100 allows operators to gain easy, tool-free access to routine maintenance areas by simply lifting the hood. They can quickly check coolant, fuel, oil and hydraulic fluid levels so they can be back on the job faster.

Maximized ride comfort

Make hard work easier with more standard comfort features. Operators will experience enhanced comfort and confidence operating the MT100 mini track loader thanks to ergonomic ISO joystick controls and enhanced performance features, including optimized roller spacing on the track system which improves overall ride quality. Plus, an integrated ride-on platform gives operators a wider view to the sides, as well as to the bucket cutting edge or attachment.

Two track options

Travel over established surfaces with less worry about repair time and costs associated with surface damage. The MT100 offers two different track sizes to provide operators with their preferred combination of performance and comfort when traveling over established surfaces or adverse ground conditions. The standard narrow tracks keep the machine’s width to just 36 inches. Depending on the size of the attachment, operators can easily slip through doorways and fence gates. A ground pressure of 5.25 psi provides good protection for most turf and finished surfaces.

Optional wide tracks further reduce ground pressure and increase machine stability. At just 3.97 psi, operators can achieve the lightest possible footprint for sensitive surfaces – and the mini track loader is still only 41 inches wide when equipped with the wide track option.

Quick Look: MT100 mini track loader

Horsepower: 24.8 hp

Operating weight: 3,390 lb.

Rated operating capacity: 1,000 lb.

Hydraulic pressure: 2,900 psi

Length (with bucket): 106.2 in.

Width: 36 in. (narrow tracks); 41 in. (wide tracks)

Height: 54.6 in.

ABOUT BOBCAT COMPANY

Bobcat Company, headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of compact equipment. Bobcat® compact equipment includes skid-steer, all-wheel steer, mini track and compact track loaders; excavators; VersaHANDLER® telescopic tool carriers; utility vehicles; Toolcat™ utility work machines; compact tractors; small articulated loaders, and attachments and implements. Bobcat is a global brand with more than 600 dealer locations in North America and the leader in compact equipment – the industry’s original innovator, beginning more than 60 years ago with the first compact machine and predecessor to the skid-steer loader. Bobcat leads the industry with state-of-the-art technology for its compact equipment, delivering the latest solutions to help customers work more productively. For more information on Bobcat products and technology, visit Bobcat.com.

Certain specification(s) are based on engineering calculations and are not actual measurements. Specification(s) are provided for comparison purposes only and are subject to change without notice. Specification(s) for your individual Bobcat equipment will vary based on normal variations in design, manufacturing, operating conditions, and other factors.