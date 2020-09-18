NJLCA ANNOUNCES DECISION FOR ITS 2021 LANDSCAPE NEW JERSEY TRADE SHOW AND CONFERENCE

There is no higher priority for the New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) than the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors and speakers. Therefore, the NJLCA and the Trade Show Committee have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 Landscape New Jersey Trade Show and Conference, originally scheduled for February 24, 2021. This one-day green industry marketplace and educational event had over 1,500 attendees in 2020. The show features over 275 exhibit booths displaying the latest trends in plants, green industry products, hardscapes, equipment, and more, while offering top notch education from nationally recognized speakers spanning from academia to successful contractors.

“We are disappointed to have to postpone the 2021 in-person Trade Show, as we genuinely thought we would be in a better position by this time of year. However, we are looking forward to some very exciting announcements in the coming months about opportunities for both our exhibitors and attendees” said Gail Woolcott, Executive Director.

We have reviewed updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), national and local government, and health agencies and have made the decision to reschedule the trade show for February 23, 2022. Unfortunately, the unpredictable nature of such a rapidly evolving environment and the social distancing limitations imposed on events of our size prohibits the 2021 show from taking place safely.

What’s Next?

The 2021 Landscape New Jersey Trade Show and Conference will be rescheduled for 2022. However, the NJLCA is planning for an exciting outdoor event in early Spring 2021. Furthermore, we are already gearing up to make our next show a dynamic and engaging experience for the entire green industry.

We also plan to offer several online and smaller sized events throughout the year to keep you informed, educated and in touch with the vendors you need and the peers you have come to depend on.

I’ve paid for the 2021 Trade Show. What can I do?

Many exhibitors have provided us with a booth deposit or full booth payment, and in some cases sponsorship money. You know that your participation in the Landscape NJ is valuable to your company and to our attendees. We have three options available to you:

1. Roll over all or part of your booth payment to the Landscape New Jersey 2022 show.

2. Request a full or partial refund for the 2021 show.

3. Donate all or part of your 2021 Landscape New Jersey Trade Show and Conference booth payment/sponsorship to the NJLCA. Of course, the postponement of Landscape NJ 2021 has had a significant financial impact on the NJLCA. Your gracious donation will help the NJLCA continue to provide educational opportunities and legislative representation for the entire green industry in New Jersey.

As more details become available for our upcoming plans, information will be posted to the NJLCA (www.njlca.org) and Landscape New Jersey (www.njlandscapeshow.com) websites.