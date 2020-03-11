RUTGERS HOME GARDENERS SCHOOL POSTPONED

The Rutgers Home Gardeners School will not take place on March 21, 2020.

In response to the Rutgers University update on COVID-19, all OCPE classes will not be held as originally scheduled. They are currently identifying new course dates.

Classroom Instruction at Rutgers – Camden, Newark, and New Brunswick, NJ

•Beginning Thursday, March 12, through the end of spring break on Sunday, March 22, all classes are canceled.

•Beginning Monday, March 23, through at least Friday, April 3, all course instruction will be delivered remotely. All face-to-face instruction is suspended. This includes any class meetings.

OCPE staff will circulate additional information in the coming days and weeks. This information will include new course dates, credits/refund options, and any other course-specific details. There is no immediate action required on your part.

Learn more at coronavirus.rutgers.edu.