RUTGERS NJAES PLANT DIAGNOSTIC AND SOIL TESTING SERVICES STILL PROCESSING SAMPLES

The Rutgers Plant Diagnostic and Soil Testing Laboratories are currently closed to the public.

However, lab employees will be processing samples during limited hours and without extra support from student workers.

Instructions for submitting plant samples and questions to the Diagnostic Lab are:

Samples may be shipped via UPS or FedEx (not via US Postal Service) directly to: Rutgers Plant Diagnostic Laboratory, Ralph Geiger Turfgrass Ed. Ctr., 20 Indyk-Engel Way, North Brunswick, NJ 08902. Please email us at rutgerspdl@njaes.rutgers.edu to inform us when to expect your sample (please provide tracking information if available).

Hand deliveries of samples may be left in the hallway at our front door. Please email us at rutgerspdl@njaes.rutgers.edu to inform us that you have dropped off a sample.

For questions, the best way to reach the lab staff is via email to rutgerspdl@njaes.rutgers.edu as we may have limited access to voicemail.

Learn more at https://njaes.rutgers.edu/soil-testing-lab/how-to.php