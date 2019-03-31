SCOTTS® EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

The Scotts Company LLC (Scotts) and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced that the Ohio-based company will remain the Official Lawn Care Company of Major League Baseball in a multi-year agreement. The renewal builds on the partnership that originally began in 2010, taking Scotts and MLB into a 10th season together. This is also the fourth season that Scotts is an official partner of MLB’s PLAY BALL initiative, the league’s collective effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play.

As part of the extended sponsorship, Scotts and MLB will continue the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program where grants are awarded to youth-focused community organizations to give kids modern, playable ball fields. The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program is part of the company’s larger Gro More Good initiative to connect children to more outdoor play opportunities by enhancing community greenspaces.

“Memories are made outside, whether they’re in a ballpark or in a backyard,” said Josh Peoples, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Connecting children with safe, quality places to play is a priority for Scotts and MLB continues to be a natural partner for us in this effort. Our long-standing relationship is rooted in community outreach and encouraging fans and families alike to engage and enjoy more moments outside.”

“Beginning our 10th season working with Scotts, everyone at MLB could not be more excited about continuing our work together, creating more places for kids to play ball,” said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Business & Sales. “As one of our longest tenured partners, Scotts truly defines what it means to be a partner. They continually collaborate with us on a variety of initiatives as we support each other’s meaningful community efforts.”

The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program started before the 2016 championship season and has renovated 20 youth fields all around the country with nearly $1.5 million of support behind them. To learn more about the Scotts® Fields Refurbishment Program visit www.mlb.com/scottsfield.

In addition to the field refurbishments, Scotts is collaborating with MLB to launch a new program where the excitement and atmosphere of a Major League game will be brought to a local community. One lucky community will receive the experience of a lifetime courtesy of Scotts and MLB. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

As part of its national sponsorship commitment, Scotts marketing campaigns will be on display through a variety of significant media plans on MLB.com and MLB Network.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $2.6 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in the U.S. and certain other countries by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. We maintain a minority interest in TruGreen®, the largest residential lawn care service business, and in Bonnie Plants®, the largest marketer of edible gardening plants in retail channels. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.