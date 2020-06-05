U.S. NATIONAL ARBORETUM SET TO REOPEN JUNE 8

Beginning June 8, the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., will reopen with operational changes in place to protect staff and federal resources. The new schedule will see the Arboretum open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Entry to the grounds will be provided via dedicated access points and there will be limited services and amenities during this time.

Visitors will be required to follow all posted guidelines designed to maximize the safety and health of all visitors and employees, including social distancing rules. For more information on new operating hours and a listing of accessible areas, potential visitors are encouraged to review the Arboretum website at www.usna.usda.gov.

