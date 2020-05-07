USDA NASS N.J. FIELD OFFICE RELEASES 2019 N.J. BLUEBERRY, CRANBERRY, AND PEACH FRUIT SUMMARY

New Jersey blueberry growers harvested just over 46 million utilized pounds from 9,300 acres. The value of utilized production was over $85 million for 2019, the highest since 2011. Average price was $1.85 per pound, up from the 2018 average price of $1.42.

Cranberry growers produced 490,390 utilized barrels from 2,700 acres. Value of production was $14.5 million and the average price was $29.60 per barrel.

New Jersey peach growers harvested 17,980 utilized tons from 3,900 bearing acres. New Jersey ranked second nationally in price. Value of utilized production was almost $25.7 million.