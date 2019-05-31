USDA TO SURVEY FARMERS’ ACREAGE AND YIELD FOR 2019

With the 2019 crop production underway, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to measure crop production.

“The USDA’s Crop Production report, is a valuable monthly and annual gauge of the state of the agricultural industry,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “The Ag Yield Survey provides data that is used in these reports, making it one of the most important surveys we conduct each year,” stated Whetstone.

NASS will mail the survey questionnaire monthly from May to November, asking producers to provide information about their acreage and projected yield for 2019. NASS encourages producers to respond online or by phone.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.

Survey results will be published in the monthly Crop Production report and the final annual Crop Production report to be released in January, 2020.