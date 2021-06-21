GardenerNews.com

Today, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) proclamation to recognize the designation of the week of … [Read More...]
Agricultural News
USDA FORECASTS RECORD FARM EXPORTS IN FY 2021
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast, projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on … [Read More...]
FARM SERVICE AGENCY COUNTY COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS OPEN JUNE 15
USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will begin accepting nominations for county committee members on Monday, June 15, 2020. Elections will occur in certain Local … [Read More...]
USDA NASS N.J. FIELD OFFICE RELEASES 2019 N.J. BLUEBERRY, CRANBERRY, AND PEACH FRUIT SUMMARY
New Jersey blueberry growers harvested just over 46 million utilized pounds from 9,300 acres. The value of utilized production was over $85 million for 2019, … [Read More...]
Gardening News
LAWN CARE ACADEMY
The Jonathan Green Lawn Care Academy is a series of seven 2-minute videos that explain the most important components of lawn care. It covers everything from how … [Read More...]
NOOTKATONE NOW REGISTERED BY EPA
A new active ingredient, discovered and developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has been registered by the Environmental Protection … [Read More...]
PHS LAUNCHES HARVEST 2020 INITIATIVE
The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) believes all people can play a role in combating food insecurity. PHS is launching Harvest 2020, a multi-faceted … [Read More...]
NEW JERSEY SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MOTHER’S DAY LETTER
This Sunday is Mother’s Day. Like many holidays, Mother’s Day has an iconic gift – flowers. What better way to pay homage and express your appreciation to … [Read More...]
Landscaping & Nursery News
NATIONAL LINKS TRUST ENTERS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH TORO
The Toro Company and Toro distributor, Turf Equipment and Supply Company, have finalized a 20-year agreement as the exclusive turf maintenance and irrigation … [Read More...]
THE 2021 TROPICAL PLANT INTERNATIONAL EXPO HAS BEEN CANCELLED AMID COVID-19 CONCERNS
The Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) reached a reluctant decision to cancel Tropical Plant International Expo - TPIE 2021 – scheduled … [Read More...]
OPEI BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS NEW LEADERSHIP
The Board of Directors of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) announces new leadership at the helm, with the appointment of Rick Olson, Chairman and … [Read More...]
NEW MT100 MINI TRACK LOADER FROM BOBCAT COMPANY DELIVERS GREATER RATED OPERATING CAPACITY, INCREASED LIFTING PERFORMANCE FOR PEAK PRODUCTIVITY
As the global leader in compact equipment, Bobcat Company is enhancing its industry-leading equipment and providing new and innovative designs, along with … [Read More...]